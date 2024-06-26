Asian Food Festival commences at Vivanta Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: An authentic Asian Cuisine Festival was today commenced at Vivanta Jammu City Centre, their first hotel in the city of Jammu.

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) which operates the iconic Taj hotels is now hosting an “Exquisite Asian Flavors”.

Launching the festival in Jammu, Chef Sudhin Gaikwad, Executive Chef Vivanta Jammu City Centre said “IHCL has always been the pioneers in introducing culinary experiences across geographies in India and abroad like opening one of the first Chinese restaurant Golden Dragon at Taj Mahal Mumbai to the Iconic Wasabi by Morimoto and many others. We would now like to showcase glimpses of such diverse and authentic flavours to the people of Jammu.”

Guests coming to Vivanta Jammu for this Asian Food Festival can enjoy a culinary journey across Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Chinese regions of Sichuan, Cantonese, Hunan and many more.

One can enjoy vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies like golden fried prawn, pan seared fish in pepper garlic sauce, prawn tempura, konjeecrispy lamb, Thai curry, wok fried pineapple chilli Fried Rice, Shanghai noodles, tofu in Cantonese style, mochi ice cream and the all-time favourite date pan cakes among many other mouth-watering combinations of authentic Asian flavors and spices at Mynt

This food fest will be available for dinner (7 pm till 11pm) at Mynt restaurant from June 26 2024 till July 7 2024.