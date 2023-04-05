ASI among 5 suspended in Rajouri Court seizure room theft case

Police launches fast track investigation

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Apr 5: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was among five policemen suspended in Rajouri Court seizure room (Malkhana) theft case while police has started fast track investigation in the case.

Official sources said that Director General Police, J&K UT Dilbag Singh has taken serious note of the theft case in the high security court seizure room in Rajouri on the intervening night of April 3 and 4. On his directions, District Police chief Rajouri, Amritpal Singh placed five policemen including an ASI under suspension.

Those suspended have been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Tariq Mehmood, SgCT Mohd Shafiq, SPO Ghulam Nabi, SPO Mohd Munshi and SPO Murtaza Khan.

Official sources said that during the intervening night of April 3 and 4, 2023, an information was received that some unknown thieves have broken the locks of the Malkhana of District Court complex Rajouri and have stolen some seized articles/case property including 4 kg heroin, around 1.5 kg charas, over 400 capsule of toxic nature, fake Indian currency etc.

On this, the Rajouri police registered a case FIR No. 143/2023 U/S 457/380 IPC and started investigation. During the initial phase, police analysed the crime scene with the assistance of FSL team. Police is also analysing the technical evidence related to the scene of crime. Moreover, police has also rounded up various suspects for questioning.

SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh, has placed under suspension Guard I/C and other officials for dereliction of duties. The investigation is going on and a breakthrough is expected shortly, official sources said.

After theft, the police stopped the movement of people in the court complex on Tuesday. Even today, there was restriction on the movement of people and even media-persons. The police officials refused to share any information over the issue last evening, despite repeated calls.