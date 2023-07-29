Ashorra | LG Sinha Pays Tributes To Imam Hussain, Distributes Refreshments Among Mourners At Bota Kadal, Srinagar

SRINAGAR, July 29: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday visited the Bota Kadal area of Srinagar’s downtown to participate in the main Zuljinah procession that is taken out on 10th Muharram—Ashoora. He also distributed refreshments among the Shia mourners.

LG Sinha reached Bota Kadal area of Srinagar and took part in the Zuljinah procession. “He offered chaddar to Zuljinah and paid rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on the occasion. He also distributed refreshments among the mourners and extended full support to them,” they said.

LG reached Bota Kadal area of Srinagar amid tight security cover at around 11 am. He was accompanied by ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bhiduri, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad and other officials. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the procession was going on peacefully.

Meanwhile, Shia mourners expressed gratitude to the administration for ensuring quality arrangements and thanked LG for reaching out to them. “We feel delighted to see LG sahib among us today. It is a moment of pride for us. Arrangements made by the administration are up to the mark,” he said. (KNO)