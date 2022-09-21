Ashok Sodhi Memorial Award winners posing with Press Club of Jammu office bearers, senior journalists and Sodhi’s daughter Inna Sodhi. By Daily Excelsior - 22/09/2022 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Telegram Email Print Ashok Sodhi Memorial Award winners posing with Press Club of Jammu office bearers, senior journalists and Sodhi’s daughter Inna Sodhi. Ashok Sodhi Memorial Award winners posing with Press Club of Jammu office bearers, senior journalists and Sodhi’s daughter Inna Sodhi.