Ashok Leyland strengthens AVTR product portfolio

Chennai, Aug 4: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has unveiled the H6 4V engine in AVTR range equipped with premium N Cabin to serve the tractor and tipper segments, the company said on Thursday.

The H series engine makes the new range of trucks suitable for customers who seek higher power delivery and superior fuel efficiency, the city-based heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer said.

“…Today further strengthened its AVTR portfolio by introducing 250 HP, 6-cylinder 4 Valve Engine with premium N cabin in haulage, tractor and tipper segments,” the company said in a statement.

“The modularity of AVTR platform significantly reduces the product lead time, thereby enabling us to launch products which cater to the unique transportation requirements of our customers,” Ashok Leyland, Head-Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Sanjeev Kumar said.

“This combination of H6 4V engine in AVTR trucks with premium N cabin will deliver better TCO (total cost of operation) advantage for our customers,” he said. (PTI)