Ashok Leyland partners with Bandhan Bank for vehicle financing

Chennai, Sept 5: Ashok Leyland, the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Bandhan Bank to enter into a strategic vehicle financing partnership for its customers.

This MoU will enable both Ashok Leyland and Bandhan Bank to offer customized financial solutions to them.

The MoU was signed by Mr. K.M. Balaji, CFO, Ashok Leyland and Mr. Rajinder Babbar, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, Bandhan Bank.

Under this partnership, Bandhan Bank will be able to provide end to end financial solutions to the customers of Ashok Leyland. The partnership will focus on meeting customer needs by providing vehicle loans with convenient monthly repayment plans tailored to their preferences, a release from Ashok Leyland said here on Thursday.

Mr. Balaj “Ashok Leyland is delighted to partner with Bandhan Bank to provide attractive financing solutions to our customers. This strategic partnership will strengthen our market position. Our products, featuring innovative technology, offer industry-leading total cost of ownership, ensuring maximum profitability for our customers. We remain committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences.” (UNI)