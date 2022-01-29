Ash Barty wins Australian Open women’s title, dominates Collins in final

Australia, Jan 29: World number one Ashleigh Barty won the Australian Open women’s title on Saturday night by defeating Danielle Collins in the final.

Barty is the first Australian woman in the 44 years since the last homegrown champion, Chris O’Neil, held an Australian Open singles trophy.

The Aussie defeated Collins of USA by 6-3, 7-6 in the final at the Rod Laver Arena.

Barty’s Australian Open victory is her third Grand Slam title after winning Roland Garros in 2019 and Wimbledon last year, while she ends a long drought for Australian women at their home major that has endured since Chris O’Neil won the crown in 1978.

The 25-year-old didn’t lose a set en route to lifting the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup for the first time and extended her head-to-head record over Collins to four wins from their five encounters.

Collins, 28, was playing in her first major final in her 17th main draw appearance, and her career-best run at a Slam will see her crack the top 10 for the first time when the post-Australian Open rankings are released on Monday. (Agencies)