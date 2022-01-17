As 428 Health workers test +ve in GMC, AHs; Admn deploys Ayurvedic docs, MBBS, Nursing students

5 die in Jammu including 3 fully vaccinated, 1093 new cases

39 more CID personnel, 16 at Sectt, 14 Rlys officials test +ve

10 in Assembly, 6 more at Raj Bhawan, 5 PSC, 3 FSL staffers infected

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 17: Five persons, all co-morbid with three fully vaccinated, died of COVID-19 in Jammu division today, four of them in Jammu district alone, while the region recorded 1093 fresh cases even as serious situation emerged in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu and Associated Hospitals where 428 Health workers including doctors and Nurses have been found infected during last two days prompting the administration to divert the staff of Ayurvedic Hospital and call final year students of MBBS and Nurses for emergency duties to run the healthcare facilities. The UT of Ladakh also reported surge in cases with 175 fresh positive cases.

In Jammu, the district administration ordered creation of 16 micro-Containment Zones.

“As many as 428 Healthcare workers in the GMC Jammu and Associated Hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19 during past couple of days but we are trying to run the healthcare facilities to the best possible extent. The remaining staff is working in the Emergency and Wards to run the services but it’s very difficult situation,” GMC Jammu Principal Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma told the Excelsior.

She said the staff of Government Ayurvedic Hospital has been diverted to the GMC Jammu. Final year MBBS students and Nurses and other para-medical staff under training has been called for duties in the GMC Jammu and Associated Hospitals, she added.

Asserting that the available staff is cooperating and giving duties beyond their working hours to run the Healthcare facilities, Dr Sharma appealed to the people to cooperate with them.

At some of the hospitals, the authorities have made conduct of Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) mandatory for patients and their attendants to gain entry while in others the patients have been allowed entry without tests.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man hailing from village Nagri Parole in Kathua district, presently putting up at Sarwal Colony Jammu, died of co-morbidities and COVID-19 in the GMC Jammu. He was unvaccinated. An 87-year-old fully vaccinated man from Tali Morh New Plots in Jammu died of ailments and virus at home. A 74-year-old man from Sainik Colony in Jammu succumbed to the virus at the Military Hospital Satwari.

A 77-year-old man from Greater Kailash Jammu and 85-year-old male from near Railway Station Udhampur, both of whom were fully vaccinated but co-morbid, died of COVID-19 in the GMC Jammu.

Thirty nine more CID personnel at their Headquarters and other offices in Jammu have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, 46 CID personnel were found infected. Sixteen more officials at Civil Secretariat and Entrance, 10 in the Legislative Assembly and six more at Raj Bhawan today also tested positive for pathogen.

Fourteen Railways officials at Vijaypur, five officials at Public Service Commission (PSC) Jammu, five officials at Jammu and Kashmir Bank Housing Colony Branch in Udhampur, three at Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch at Vijaypur, four at Sabzi Mandi Narwal, three officials at Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Jammu, two at SDM Office Janipura, three from APS Nagrota and two from HSS Nagrota were also found positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg today declared 16 more micro-Containment Zones in Jammu district after detection of COVID positive cases from there.

The micro-Containment Zones include area in an around J&K Bank at Panama Chowk, Lane near H No. 104 at Sector 8 near Shivaji Park in Upper Roop Nagar, area in and around SOS Home at Gole Gujral, Lane near Q No. 3/2 near Police Headquarters Gulshan Ground in Gandhi Nagar, Lane No. 16 near Policy Colony at Durga Nagar, Muthi, area in and around SSB Security Office at Bikram Chowk.

Lane near H No. 67 Adarsh Colony in Trikuta Nagar, Lane near H No. 1414 B in Sainik Colony, Lane near H No. 64/1 Sector 8 at Sainik Colony, Lane near H No. 55 behind Aircel Call Centre Vidhata Nagar in Bathindi, area in and around Military Station Sunjwan, Lane near H No. 46/3 Tawi Vihar Colony at Sidhra, Lane near H No. 1 B/B Extension Gandhi Nagar, Lane near Q No. E 21 Phase-4 in Purkhoo Camp, Lane near H No. 140 Sector 1 in Channi Himmat and Lane near H No. 33 Sector 3 near India Oil Petrol at Channi Himmat.

Among 1093 fresh COVID positive cases in Jammu region today, 711 were reported from Jammu district alone followed by 122 in Udhampur, 52 Samba, 42 each in Rajouri and Ramban, 35 Reasi, 32 Poonch, 30 Kathua, 20 Doda and seven in Kishtwar district.

As against 1093 cases, 492 persons recovered from the virus taking number of active positive cases in Jammu division to 7185.

Jammu region now has 1,35,216 Corona cases. Among them, 1,25,805 have recovered from the virus while there were 2226 casualties.

Casualties include 1173 in Jammu district, 240 Rajouri, 156 Kathua, 142 Udhampur, 138 Doda, 120 Samba, 102 Poonch, 67 Ramban and 44 each in Kishtwar and Reasi districts.

The Union Territory of Ladakh today registered 175 COVID positive cases including 156 in Leh district and 19 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, the University of Jammu has postponed the examinations of MBBS-Ist Prof Regular session, which were scheduled to be held from January 22.

A Jammu University notification said the fresh dates shall be notified later.

Number of active positive cases in Ladakh has reached 820—702 in Leh and 118 in Kargil.

Corona count in Ladakh has reached 23384. Of them, 22343 have been treated while there were 222 fatalities—164 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.