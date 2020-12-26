Arya Samaj delegation from Delhi, Jammu meets LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 26: A delegation of Sarveshik Arya Pratinidhi Sabha and Arya Pratinidhi Sabha Jammu and Kashmir today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed with him the steps for safeguarding properties of Arya Samaj in Kashmir.

The delegation submitted memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor informing him that an Arya Samaj temple was burnt down a week ago in Motiyar locality at Rainawari in Srinagar by the miscreants.

They said the temple was situated on property donated by devotee Radha Krishan in 1968 and havan and other religious activities were being performed there till 1990 till Hindu community migrated due to unrest.

Signed by Arun Chowdhary, president Arya Pratinidhi Sabha Jammu and Kashmir, the memorandum said it has come to their knowledge that an influential politician has usurped the temple.

“The local authorities deny existence of any such temple property perhaps due to bungling of revenue records in connivance with the politician,’’ the delegation said.

The Pratinidhi Sabha strongly condemned police action against Rakesh Raina, “who tweeted factual description regarding burning of the Arya Samaj temple’’.

The Sabha urged the Lieutenant Governor to issue directions for reconstruction of the temple.