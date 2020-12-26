6 injured in clash, one arrested for opening fire

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 26: Six persons were injured in clash at Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota here today. However, a man has been arrested for opening fire during the clash and injuring one person.

As per police sources, a clash broke out between some persons and employees of Ban Toll Plaza at Nagrota today morning over payment of toll tax.

Click here to watch video

In the clash, six persons received injuries and were shifted to Jammu hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, when last reports came in.

Three vehicles and window panes of Ban Toll Plaza were damaged in the clash.

A person identified as Khair-u-Din Wani of Dansal, who opened fire and injured one employee of Ban Toll Plaza who has been identified as Ramandeep Singh. Wani was arrested by a team from Nagrota Police Station led by Inspector Mohammad Shoket.

The other five injured persons were identified as Kunwarpal Singh, Ajeet Kumar and Vikram Singh, trio employees of Ban Toll Plaza Nagrota, Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Abass.

A case under FIR Number 461/2020 under Sections 307, 147, 148, 427 and 323 IPC has been registered at Police Station Nagrota and investigation started.