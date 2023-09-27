ARTO Bandipora Suspends 21 Driving Licenses For Various Violations Under MVA

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Bandipora on Wednesday suspended 21 driving licenses for the period of 3 months for various violations under Motor Vehicle Act.

The ARTO, made public the list, mentioning Driving Licences, through a notice.

The notice reads that the Driving Licences’ holders have been found involved in different offences/violations under Motor Vehicle Act and the Rules made there under. (Agencies)