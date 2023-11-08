Artificial Waterfall On River Tawi Bridge Likely To Mesmerise Jammuities By Diwali

Jammu, Nov 8: As Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) is taking lot many initiatives for the beautification of Jammu—popularly known as ‘City of Temples’—as a part of this exercise, a first of its kind artificial waterfall is being introduced on River Tawi Bridge by an upcoming festival of Diwali.

The 1.75 cr worth waterfall is coming up not only to add on beautification initiatives being undertaken in Jammu but also to woo tourists visiting the ‘City of Temples,’ said an official.

“The first of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir, a bridge based waterfall at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore is coming on River Tawi Bridge,” Rahul Yadav, Chief Executing Officer (CEO), Jammu Smart City Limited project said.

Yadav said, “the waterfall will surely woo tourists and attract passersby and it is expected to be made operational by the Diwali festival.”

The Festival of Diwali is to be celebrated countrywide on November 12.

The fountain however, has been installed along the barrier and railing wall of the bridge, said an official adding, “the water of river Tawi will be lifted and will take the shape of a waterfall.”

The length of the waterfall is 100 feet, he added.