Article 370 blocked growth of J&K higher education institutions: Singh

KATRA: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had blocked the growth of higher education in the erstwhile state, and halted the academic institutions to evolve at par with those in the rest of India.

Singh said even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave highest priority to the State and the Centre went out of the way to approve new institutions of higher education, growth of such institutions got thwarted by the “vested interests” using the “bogey” of Article 370.

The Minister was addressing the inaugural session of the three-day international conference on applied biology and biotechnology at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU). (AGENCIES)