‘Article 15’ charts Rs 40.86 cr at BO

NEW DELHI: While content proving to be a king all across, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Article 15’ is witnessing a great run at the Box office.

The film has charted a stronghold at the box office, despite monsoons trying to take a toll and completed a great collection on the first 10 days, collecting a total of Rs 40.86 crore.

In week one, it minted, Friday Rs 5.02 crore, Saturday Rs 7.25 crore, Sunday Rs 7.77 crore, Monday Rs 3.97 crore, Tuesday Rs 3.67 crore, Wednesday Rs 3.48 crore, Thursday Rs 3.05 crore. Whereas on the ninth day, it minted a whopping Rs four crore in India business and the total rocked up to Rs 40.86 crore nationwide.

The film features Ayushmann in a never-seen-before cop avatar with a heroic element to the character. With a no-nonsense appearance, the character has already become a hit among the audience with a realistic portrayal.

‘Article 15’ has a stellar support cast of Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub who deliver a power-packed collective performance along with Ayushmann, an actor who has a profound ability to identify great scripts.

The Anubhav Sinha directorial, ‘Article 15’ released on June 28 and the film definitely has gripped the nation with its catchphrase, ‘Ab farq laayenge’ and the numbers are proof enough to say that the audience is loving the movie.

