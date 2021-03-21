Art 370 was abrogated with ‘good intentions’ to deliver ‘best’ to people: Chirag Paswan

SRINAGAR: Member of Parliament, Chirag Paswan, who is on two-day visit to Kashmir, Sunday said that the Article 370 was abrogated with “good intentions” to deliver the best to the people and that he will work to fulfil the dream of his father Late Ram Vilas Paswan vis-a-vis Kashmir.

Chirag Paswan while addressing a gathering during the ‘Real Heroes Awards 2021’ at SKICC here, said that there is a need to glorify the Dal Lake and other places in Kashmir.

“The people not only from India but across the globe are speaking about the Dal Lake. But, there is a need to glorify it further which would attract more people,” he said.

He added that he met various delegations yesterday and they spoke about various issues and also raise their concerns about many things. “I will raise these issues with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the redressal of the genuine grievances of people,” he said.

Paswan also stated that cutting across the party lines, the leaders should visit here and should talk to the people to listen their genuine demands and try to redress those.

He also stated that his father was keen to see development and other things in Kashmir, adding that “I will also try to fulfill his dream about Kashmir.”

He said that Kashmir is a beautiful place and his heart is connected with the Valley.

About August 05, 2019 decision, Paswan said that Article 370 was abrogated by the central government with “good intentions” to deliver the best to the people.

However, he said that if people have any concerns or want to put forth their suggestions, they can contact him through e-mail so that he can take up the issue with the Prime Minister and other Union ministers.

“I want to deliver and for which I only want your support,” he said.