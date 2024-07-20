“Arrogance even after being defeated, have seen it for first time”: Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi

Ranchi (Jharkhand), July 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for displaying arrogance in the Parliament despite losing the elections.

Speaking at the Jharkhand BJP working committee meeting in Ranchi, Shah accused the JMM-Congress alliance of indulging in corruption and working against the interests of the tribals, adding that BJP workers to go to the voters highlighting the failures of the Hemant Soren government.

“Many a time we see that in democracy, arrogance comes after winning, such people are there in power in Jharkhand. But arrogance even after being defeated, I have seen it for the first time. Who won the elections, everyone knows about it, but the arrogance that Congress has, we all have seen it–the acts of Rahul Gandhi in the parliament, people don’t get this much arrogance even after winning two-thirds of seats,” Amit Shah said as he attacked the Congress MP for his conduct in the Parliament.

He also pointed out that in the last 10 years, Congress gave Rs 84 thousand crore for the development of Jharkhand, whereas PM Narendra Modi gave Rs 3 lakh 84 thousand crore for the state.

“Jharkhand was created by the BJP and its development was also done by the BJP. The state was always suffering from Naxalism, but Modi ji has eliminated Naxalism from Bihar and Jharkhand,” he said.

“The Indi Alliance people say that they have brought development. Hemant Soren ji, Congress ruled at the centre for 10 years and the BJP for 10 years, you bring the account, I have brought the account of BJP,” Shah added.

The Home Minister further asserted that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is the most corrupt government.

“A tribal CM, instead of worrying about the tribals, is disturbing the balance of land and population by doing ‘land jihad’ and ‘love jihad’. Thousands of infiltrators marry tribal girls, get certificates, and buy land. The tribal population is going to decrease in the coming days, it has decreased even now. You form the government of BJP and we will secure the land, demography and reservation of our tribals by bringing a white paper,” Amit Shah said.

“Rs 300 crores are found in the house of a Congress MP. Rs 30 crores are found at the house of a minister’s PA. The Congress party should answer: whose money is this? Congress runs with such corrupt people and JMM is also with them,” he added.

Boosting the morale of the party workers ahead of the state assembly polls, Amit Shah said that whether it is the Modi government, Raghubar Das government, or Arjun Munda government, the BJP government has not done anything, due to which BJP workers have to bow their heads.

“The BJP government has governed in such a manner that you (BJP workers) can go among the people with your head held high with pride. Workers from every booth of Jharkhand have come to this conference. I heartily congratulate all of you, it is because of your strength that the BJP has won 9 seats in Jharkhand,” he added.

“In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, not just in Jharkhand, people from all over the country supported the BJP overwhelmingly. After 60 years, in the democratic history of this country, a single leader has been elected as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. In 2014, 2019 and 2024, the people of the country have given Modi ji the privilege of becoming the Prime Minister three times in a row,” the Home Minister added. (Agencies)