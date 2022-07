Arrival of Hajj Flights to commence from July 16th

Relatives desirous of receiving pilgrims at airport asked to collect vehicle passes 2 days prior to date of arrival

SRINAGAR, JULY 09: Following arrival of Haj Flights from 16th July 2022, the Hajj Committee has asked the relatives of the pilgrims desiring of receiving the pilgrims at airport to collect vehicle passes from the office of respective Deputy Commissioner’s two days prior to date of arrival except in case of Srinagar the same shall be available at Haj House, Bemina, two days prior to date of arrival.

The passes can be had against production of xerox copy of identity card having cover number written on the same.

Meanwhile, as per the communication received from Haj Committee of India, the arrival timing of Haj flights at Srinagar International Airport shall be as under: –