“Arrested Person Helped Terrorists In Execution Of Attack”: SSP Mohita Sharma

REASI, June 19: Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that in a major breakthrough in connection with the Reasi terror attack, one terror associate was arrested who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack.

A bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge after the terrorist attack in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on June 9 evening, leaving at least nine persons dead and 33 others injured.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma said that the arrested person has been identified as Hakamdeen.

“A major breakthrough has been achieved in the case pertaining to the terrorist attack on the pilgrim bus which was coming from Shiv Khori on 9th June. In this, one terror associate, namely Hakam, age 45 years has been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police at Reasi.

Reasi SSP said that the arrested person was a prime militant associate who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack.

“This person was involved in harbouring the terrorists multiple times. Along with providing food and shelter, the said person also acted as a guide and helped them reach the spot of the incident. The arrested person is a prime militant associate who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack. Further interrogation and investigation of the case is going on,” she added.

Reasi SSP further said that around 150 people have been arrested in connection with this case.

“We have arrested the terrorist from Bandrahi in Rajouri district. I reached the spot of the incident after 1.5 hours but the local police reached the spot immediately and were involved in the rescue of the injured…Since it was the day of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government and the India-Pakistan match, so we were on alert. We did not get any specific input regarding this attack,” she said.

She further said that further interrogation and investigation of the case is going on.

Earlier today, Reasi Police arrested Hakamdeen in a Reasi terror attack case. As per the police, he worked for the terrorists as a guide and gave them shelter for Rs 6000.

“He (Hakamdeen) also said that he was present at the attack site and also heard gunshots. After the attack, he led the terrorists out of the area. On different occasions, the terrorists visited his residence. One day before the incident the terrorists stayed at his residence. He mentions about three terrorists. During recee of the site, he made sure that no CCTVs could capture him or the terrorists. He was given Rs 6000 for this help by terrorists. We will not stop until those terrorists are either arrested or neutralised,” SSP Reasi said. (Agencies)