Arrangements for ‘Chota Amarnath Yatra’ finalised at Bandipora

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 24: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to finalize the arrangements for the upcoming one day Chota Amarnath Yatra scheduled on August 31.

The Meeting was attended by SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma, Commanding Officer 14RR, besides officials from various departments, including district administration and various departments including tourism, health, police, information and transport department.

During the meeting, it was given out that the 15 kilometer long Yatra will take place through the Arin-Dardpora route via Shampthan and finally to Chota Amarnaath Cave.

The DC stressed for ensuring the safety, security and comfort of all pilgrims participating in the Yatra. To finalize the arrangements, a threadbare discussion was held during the Meeting on different aspects of the pilgrimage, including medical facilities, transportation, accommodation, security arrangements, and communication facilities.

In order to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage experience, the concerned departments were directed to collaborate and make comprehensive arrangements.

The Health Department was tasked with setting up medical camps along the Yatra route to provide immediate medical assistance to pilgrims. They were further directed for pre checking the health condition of every devotee before he/she commences the Yatra.

The Police Department was directed to deploy adequate security personnel to ensure the safety of the pilgrims and maintain law and order. The communication wing of police department was directed to provide necessary information and support to the pilgrims.

Assistant Commissioner Panchayat was directed to ensure installation of solar lights and mobile toilets along the Yatra route. Department of Jal Shakti was tasked to keep drinking water facilities available through the route.

The DC assured that the administration is committed to providing all necessary support to make the journey of the devotees as comfortable and secure as possible. SSP Bandipora informed that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to make the Yatra successful.

Among others the meeting was attended by DDC Arin G M Rather, ADC and DFO besides representatives from civil society.