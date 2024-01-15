Around 20K J&K Govt Buildings To Have Rooftop Solar Projects By 2025

JAMMU, Jan 15: Determined to produce 300 MW electricity through solar energy, around 20,000 government buildings to have solar rooftop projects by 2025.

Official sources said on Monday that the Jammu and Kashmir government departments will have electricity supply through solar energy as the government has set a target of producing 300 MW of electricity by 2025.

“As many as 20,000 government buildings to have rooftop solar projects to be executed by the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA),” official sources said.

They revealed that as of now 27.61 MW electricity is being generated with an installation of rooftop solar projects on 1900 government buildings.

“These projects have been established with the help of JAKEDA and other sister concern departments,” they said, adding that the load of government related institutions is about 600 MW.

“Out of approximately 4000 MW load with JPDCL, the load of the government related entities including hospitals, schools, colleges, universities, defense establishments and street lights besides 22,49,4 registered government offices are approximately 600 MW,” they said.

“Nearly 15 percent energy is consumed by the government establishments, which is annually estimated to be 3000 mn units of electricity and if only 50 percent of the energy needs are met through rooftop solar projects, the J&K government will save about Rs 700 crore every year,” they added.

Official sources said that the financial burden will also be reduced with electricity consumption by educational institutions like Kashmir University, National Institute of Technology and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology that have better potential for power generation through solar energy.

“Reducing electricity consumption in government departments will provide relief from increasing electricity load,” they said.

“The outstanding dues of various government departments are worth crores, which was waived off under a scheme, but still several government departments are not submitting their monthly electricity bills,” official sources said.

“JAKEDA promotes the widespread adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy, including hydropower, solar, wind, geothermal, biomass and hydrogen energy in the pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, energy security and low-carbon emission, economic growth and prosperity,” they said. (Agencies)