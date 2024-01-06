Army’s Romeo Force, SOG Police Conduct Search Operation In J&K’s Poonch

POONCH, Jan 6: The Romeo Force of the Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu-Kashmir Police conducted search operations in Poonch district on Saturday, police said.

Further details of the search operations are awaited.

As per officials, a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered by the Romeo Force and SOG of Jammu-Kashmir Police on December 30, 2023, from the Kasblari area of Poonch, said officials.

The explosives were subsequently destroyed by the army on the spot in the forest of the Kasblari area. (Agencies)