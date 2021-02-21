Army’s open debate with youth gets overwhelming response

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 21: More than 150 youth from different parts of Pulwama district attended an open debate organized by 55 RR under of aegis 12 Sector and Victor Force.

The programme, where Army took questions from the youth head on, was headed by the GOC Victor Force Major General Rashim Bali and Commander 12 Sector Brij Ajay Katoch.

The programme was kept open for anyone to attend and received overwhelming response from the youth.

The youth questioned the Army on issues ranging from barricades on roads, mobiles being snatched by the army in South Kashmir to traffic snarls during convoy movement on the NH-44.

GOC promised a redressal of things and even directed the concerned COs for immediate redressal of some of the issues, straightaway.

“Some of the issues are security related and might need a little time to get redressed in a planned manner. Other smaller issues will be addressed straightaway”, the GOC said.

He also cautioned the youth against the nefarious designs of Pakistan, who according to him were now using online mediums to recruit more and more youth for militancy.

“You need to be aware of such designs and keep in mind that violence has no place in our society”, the GOC told the youth.

The GOC also called the programme a success for the number of youth that have participated and the vibrant discussion that took place thereafter.

“Bringing peace and prosperity to Kashmir valley was our prime concern and for that engagement with the youth is the most important thing. I think today’s programme was a step in the right direction”, the GOC said.