JAMMU: A helicopter with Army Commander Northern CommandLt Gen Ranbir Singh on board, executed a forced landing on account of technical snag in general area of Poonch district.
Crew and passengers are safe, a Defence spokesman said.
Home Latest News Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter makes emergency landing in Poonch, all on-board safe
Editorial
Siachen Glacier for tourists
Apathy towards Jammu gardens
Gear up connectivity projects in Ladakh
Advisory Committee for admission to professional courses
Serious air pollution engulfing Jammu, Srinagar
FATF gives final timeline to Pak