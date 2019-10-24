Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter makes emergency landing in Poonch, all on-board safe

JAMMU: A helicopter with Army Commander Northern CommandLt Gen Ranbir Singh on board, executed a forced landing on account of technical snag in general area of Poonch district.
Crew and passengers are safe, a Defence spokesman said.

