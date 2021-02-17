Army to hold 3-day recruitment rally in Srinagar in March

SRINAGAR: The Army is holding a three-day recruitment rally for the candidates of all districts of Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar in March, a defence ministry spokesman said.

He said Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Srinagar will host a recruitment rally at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Regimental Centre from March 24 to 26,2021.

Candidates of all the districts will be covered, he said adding dates for every district will be announced later.

Army and Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF) are organizing recruitment rallies in the Kashmir valley for the past over one decade. Recruitment rallies are witnessing heavy response from youths despite militant threat to stay away from such rallies.

Even scores of surrendered militants have also joined security forces after their clearance by police. (agency)