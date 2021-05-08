Army taking ”pro-active” actions to assist ex-servicemen in J&K, Ladakh

JAMMU: The Army on Saturday said it is taking “proactive actions” to assist the ex-servicemen and their dependents in the twin union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the wake of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Over 34,000 ex-servicemen and their dependents are residing in J-K and Ladakh.

“At a time when COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the country, the Northern Command of Indian Army has planned a systemic and scientific approach towards managing the awareness, concerns and medical needs of ex-servicemen and veer naris,” a defence spokesman said.

He said various efforts have been taken to reach out the fraternity and help them in their hour of need.

“Efforts are being made to educate them on preventive measures, facilities that have been created, helpline numbers, symptoms, testing facilities, army hospitals located in their vicinity and facilities existing. A network of helplines has been established, nodal officers have been detailed to identify needs and reassure them by proactively calling them,” he said.

The spokesman said every day around 250 people are being contacted and spoken to.

“A total of 1,878 ex-servicemen have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 137 have been vaccinated for the second dose till now. A many as 1,878 dependents have also been administered first dose and 152 for second dose,” he said.

The spokesman said, “The Army is taking all proactive actions to assist the ex-servicemen and dependants of the Indian Army and mitigate the menace of COVID-19 disease.”

On May 3, the northern command said it is setting up a robust support system to take care of its former personnel and their families in the wake of the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country. (Agency)