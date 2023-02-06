SRINAGAR, Feb 6: In yet another glimpse of the Army’s humanity in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, (J&K), a pregnant woman undergoing labour pain was rescued from the snowbound Badakhet village of Kalaroos on January 6.
The Army personnel, according to reports, carried the women on a stretcher for 5 km near Sumo Bridge where an ambulance was on standby.
The reports further said that both the woman and her baby boy are doing well.
Army Rescues Pregnant Woman In Snow-bound Village Of Badakhet, Wades Through 6ft Snow
SRINAGAR, Feb 6: In yet another glimpse of the Army’s humanity in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, (J&K), a pregnant woman undergoing labour pain was rescued from the snowbound Badakhet village of Kalaroos on January 6.