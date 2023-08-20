Army recovers villager’s body from river

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 20: In a remarkable operation, the Indian Army’s dedicated team of divers successfully recovered the body of Chander Prakash, son of Tirth Ram from Androla village of Chingus in Rajouri district.

Prakash had tragically drowned in the Munawar Tawi, prompting a coordinated search and rescue effort.

Responding promptly to the call for assistance from the civil administration, the Indian Army’s specialized team of divers was deployed to conduct an extensive search in the challenging waters of Munawar Tawi. Overcoming challenging conditions, the Army divers displayed exceptional skill and unwavering determination throughout the operation.

The relentless efforts of the Army’s team culminated in the successful recovery of Pakash’s body from the depths of Tawi water. The team handed over the body to the local Police, ensuring that proper procedures and protocols are followed.