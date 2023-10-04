Army-Police Joint Operation Underway In J&K’s Rajouri To Counter Terrorists

JAMMU, Oct 4: A search operation launched by security forces is underway in the Kalakote area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, the officials said on Wednesday.

A joint operation by the Indian Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force was launched in the area after specific intelligence about the movement of some unidentified individuals was received by J&K police.

The search operation started after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the forest area of Kalakote on Monday evening

Earlier PRO Defence Jammu sources said that intense operations are in progress in the area to neutralise the terrorists.

This is a developing story; further details are awaited. (Agencies)