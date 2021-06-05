Army pays floral tributes to soldier who slipped to death in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The Army on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sepoy Arun Singh who had slipped to death while on an area domination patrol in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment, officiating Corps Commander, Chinar Corps, Major General Anupam Bhagi and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier on behalf of the proud nation, a defence spokesman said here.

He said Singh was on Area Domination Patrol from Sedhau to Tangimarg when he slipped and fell into the Vishwa River while crossing a wooden bridge at Ada on Friday.

The soldier was swept downstream due to the fast current of the river before he was finally pulled out by other soldiers and civilians, the spokesman said.

Singh was immediately evacuated to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Singh (26) had joined the Army in 2016 and belonged to Gho Mangni village of Pathankot Tehsil, Pathankot district in Punjab. He is survived by his parents, the spokesman said.

“The mortal remains of Arun Singh were taken to his native place where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing,” he said. (AGENCY)