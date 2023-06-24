Army Opens Fire After Suspicious Movement On LoC In J&K’s Poonch

JAMMU, Jun 24: Army opened fire after noticing suspicious movement on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, defence sources said on Saturday.

They said that on noticing suspicious movement in Gulpur sector of Chakan Da Bagh area around 8 p.m. on Friday, the alert troops of the Army resorted to small arms firing.

“A search operation was launched this morning. No casualty was found in the area”, the sources said.