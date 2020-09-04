Army Major injured in ongoing gunfight in Baramulla

Baramulla :A army Major has been injured in ongoing encounter in Yadipora area of Pattan in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Official sources told, that a Army major of 29 RR has been injured in Intial exchange of gunfight in Pattan. He has been shifted to 92 Base hospital for treatment.

Intense exchange of firing is going on till this report was being filed.

Earlier, According to Source a joint team of Police, Army’s RR 29 and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Yadipora.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.