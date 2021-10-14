Army JCO Martyred and two jawans injured in ongoing encounter in J&K’s Poonch; Traffic on Highway suspended

By
Daily Excelsior
-
File Photo

JAMMU, Oct 14: Army JCO Martyred and two jawans injured in ongoing encounter in J&K’s Poonch.
Vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway has been suspended in the particular stretch during the ongoing counter-terror operation.

