Army JCO Martyred and two jawans injured in ongoing encounter in J&K’s Poonch; Traffic on Highway suspended

JAMMU, Oct 14: Army JCO Martyred and two jawans injured in ongoing encounter in J&K’s Poonch.
Vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway has been suspended in the particular stretch during the ongoing counter-terror operation.
