Army hut gutted in fire in Gulmarg, no injury reported

SRINAGAR: An Army hut was gutted in fire in the world famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir district of Baramulla late on Sunday evening, official sources said.

They said fire broke out in an Army hut in Gulmarg. “Fire tenders were rushed to douse off the leaping flames, clearly visible from a distance,” they said.

They said before the fire was brought under control the hut was completely damaged though no one was injured in the incident. “The cause of the fire was not immediately known, they said, adding a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up to ascertain the cause of the incident. (AGENCIES)