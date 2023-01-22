Army Holds Meeting With Security Agencies In J&K, Reviews Prevailing Internal Situation

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jan 22: The Indian Army officials held a joint intelligence meeting with officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Forces (BSF) and Intelligence agencies in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.

According to the official Twitter handle of the 16 Corps of the Indian Army, the meeting was held to review the prevailing internal situation based on the assessments of the security agencies that participated in it.

“A Joint Intelligence & Security Conference by IndianArmy with CRPF, BSF, Jammu and Kashmir police & Intelligence Agencies was held at Rajouri to review the prevailing internal situation based on the assessments of the participating agencies,” the Indian Army tweeted. The meeting was held in the presence of Major General YS Ahlawat.

Notably, this meeting holds significance in terms of security as it comes against the backdrop of the Rajouri terror attack and the Narwal twin blasts in Jammu and also ahead of Republic Day celebrations.