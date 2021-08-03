Army helicopter crashes in Ranjit Sagar dam; pilot, co-pilot rescued

JALANDHAR, August 3: An Indian Army helicopter crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam in Pathankot on Tuesday morning, sources said here. Both– the pilot and co-pilot– survived the accident.

The 254 AA helicopter of the Indian Army crashed around 1020 hrs. Police and National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) teams rushed to the site and started relief and rescue operations.

An Army team has also reached the site to ascertain the damage. Details are still awaited. (Agencies)