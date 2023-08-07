Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K’s Poonch; Two Terrorist Believed Killed

Poonch/Jammu, Aug 7: Two terrorist are believed to have been killed in a gunfight after Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) scuttled an infiltration attempt from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district early Monday, officials said.

Troops in Degwar sector noticed the movement of some terrorists attempting to sneak into this side under the cover of darkness in the early hours of the day and engaged them in an encounter, the officials said.

They said two terrorists are believed to have been killed in the gunfight but their bodies are yet to be retrieved from the scene.

Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said the two infiltrating terrorists were engaged by the joint team of Army and police in Garhi Battalion area around 2 am.

“One terrorist fell down immediately while the second terrorist tried to run back to LoC, engaged and hit and was seen falling down on the ground,” the officer said.

The movement of the terrorists was picked up in the general area Degwar Terva, he said, adding the operation is in progress and further details are awaited. (Agencies)