Army doctor faces CBI probe for wrongdoings in jawans’ recruitment

NEW DELHI : In yet another development in the ongoing army jawans recruitment case, an Army doctor will now face a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe for alleged involvement in wrongdoings while carrying out medical tests of soldiers while joining the force.

“An Army doctor posted in Haryana is facing a probe for his role in carrying out mispractices/wrongdoings while carrying out medical tests of jawans before they join the force.”

Sources said the figures with the Army suggest that close to 42 per cent of the jawans were recruited in the Army have not cleared their first medical test and were asked to undergo the review medical board which is conducted one month after the first test.

The sources said that on many occasions, it has been observed that candidates are failed in the initial test on grounds like having a defect in the nose bone or some other minor issue.

“A large number of these recruits are made to undergo the review medical board for which they were asked to pay bribes by touts,” the sources said.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had given strict instructions to the officials concerned to go full throttle against the men involved in cases of moral turpitude and financial wrongdoings.

Action is being taken officers and role of men was found to be involved in the scam related to recruitment of both officers and men.

General Rawat had taken strict action against some of the erring officials and the Army justice system ensured that many of the officers found to be involved in moral turpitude and corruption cases are sent home without pension benefits. (Agency)