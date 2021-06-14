Army distributes essential COVID-related items to Udhampur district admin

JAMMU: The Army’s Northern Command on Monday handed over a large number of COVID-19 related material including oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, face masks and steam inhalers to Udhampur district administration in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

This was the second time in the past three weeks that the Udhampur-based Northern Command provided such a large quantity of essential COVID-19 medical supplies to the civil administration in the district.

The spokesman said the COVID-related items were handed over to Udhampur District Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chieb by the station commander, Udhampur Military Station, on behalf of Northern Command as part of proactive assistance to the civil administration.

“Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the Northern Command has been proactively providing all possible assistance to the civil administration and citizens in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh in their fight against the pandemic,” the spokesman said.

He said as India deals with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, there has been an ever increasing demand of COVID-related items to save valuable human life.

“Keeping in view the present situation, the Northern Command has taken concrete steps towards establishing special COVID Care Centres, sensitising the awaam (public) on precautions, provisioning dedicated COVID care to ex-servicemen and ‘Veer Naris’ and collaborating with the civil administration on a host of other measures,” the spokesman said.

He said the aim of the initiative on Monday was to augment the resources of the local administration with regard to COVID care of the poor and needy.

“This noble gesture will boost the efforts of the civil administration towards adopting the preventive measures in the area thereby restricting the infection load to the minimum,” the spokesman said.

He said the Northern Command always strives to support the people in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh in protecting their lives and responding to humanitarian causes directly or through the civil administration in a centralised as well as decentralised manner. (AGENCY)