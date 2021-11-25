Army detains PoJK national near LoC in Poonch

Jammu, Nov 25: Army on Thursday arrested a Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) national near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Official sources said soldiers detected suspicious movement near the border, and detained the PoJK national.
“He seems to have crossed over to this side inadvertently but the matter is being investigated,” sources said.
