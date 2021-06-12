Army dedicates 50-bed COVID-19 facility set up in Srinagar to people of J&K

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army on Saturday dedicated a 50-bed COVID-19 facility set up in Srinagar to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to help the union territory prepare for an anticipated third wave of the pandemic, a defence spokesperson said here.

The facility established at the 216 Transit Camp in Batwara was inaugurated by Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Aijaz Asad, he said.

“To combat the rapid surge of COVID-19 in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and also to prepare for the anticipated third wave of COVID-19, the Indian Army”s Chinar Corps on Saturday dedicated a 50-bed facility to the awaam of Kashmir,” PRO, Defence, Lt Col Emron Mosavi said.

The facility has 10 ICU beds with ventilator support, 20 high dependency unit beds with oxygen support and 20 oxygen beds, he said.

It also has a laboratory, a radiology department and Blood Gas Analyzer for efficient management of patients, the official said.

The PRO said the Army will provide round-the-clock dedicated doctors, military nurses and paramedical staff from the 92 Base Hospital here for the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, HOD, Medical Department, Chinar Corps, Brigadier C G Muralidharan assured the people of the Valley and the UT administration of all possible assistance in the fight against COVID-19. (AGENCY)