Army confirms two riflemen martyred in J&K’s Poonch gunfight

Jammu, Oct 15: Army on Friday confirmed two soldiers who were injured during Poonch gunfight in Mendhar sector and later succumbed were two riflemen.

Both riflemen Vikram Singh Negi (26) and Yogambar Singh (27) were from Uttarakhand and were injured on Thursday along the Line of Control during a a counter terrorist operation. As the bodies were not retrieved during the night there was confusion over their identity.

Jammu-based Defence Spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said the counter terrorist operation by the Army was still underway in Nar Khas Forest area.

“During the operation, there was heavy exchange of fire and in the ensuing gun fight Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries,” said the spokesman.

He said: “Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh displayed exemplary courage, devotion and made the supreme sacrifice in line of duty. The nation will always remain indebted to these bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice for the nation.”

Negi was from Tehri Garhwal district’s Viman village, while Singh Chamoli’s Sankari village. (Agencies)