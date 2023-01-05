Army Commander Reviews Preparations For 1st Batch Of Agniveers Undergoing Training At Jammu

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Jan 5: Northern Command Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited the state of the Art Agniveer training facility located at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Dansal here to review the preparedness and arrangements for the first batch of Agniveers being trained.

The first batch of Agniveers have reported recently for training at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre.

The Centre is fully geared up for training the young recruits who appeared bolstered with josh and enthusiasm to commence a new chapter in their life.

Recently the Ministry of Defence in a path breaking initiative under the Agniveer Yojana Signed MoUs with various stakeholders like NIOS, IGNOU and Director General of Training under MoS DE for facilitating continued education of serving Agniveers and providing appropriate skill certificates.

In keeping with the vision of Nation Building and National prosperity the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre has been transforming the youth to become brave soldiers for the Nation.

During the visit, Army Commander was briefed on the readiness of the Centre for Training including the newly created state of the art training infrastructure like Outdoor Musketry Training Facility, Training laboratories for Military Equipment etc.

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have shown considerable amount of interest in Agniveer recruitments and the recent recruitment rallies have shown tremendous enthusiasm in the form of huge numbers turning up.

The selected Agniveers will undergo 10 weeks of Basic Military Training followed up by 21 weeks of Advance Military Training at this Regimental Centre.

After successful completion of the prescribed training, Agniveers will be dispatched to the different Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Battalions located in various parts of the Country to serve the Nation.