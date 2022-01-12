Army Comdrs interact with train commuters during journey

Visit LoC, laud troops

SRINAGAR, Jan 12: Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi, Army Commander Northern Command today undertook a surprise railway journey between Anantnag and Qazigund towns in south Kashmir and interacted with people.

“The Army Commander and the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen D P Pandey travelled by the train from Anantnag to Qazigund, where their co-passengers were surprised to see the senior army officers travelling with them,” a defence spokesman said here.

He said prior to embarking the train, the Army Commander interacted with commuters and railway staff at the Railway Station.

“The Army Commander’s affection and love for the citizens of J&K is well acknowledged and he is known to meet people on all occasions. It may be recollected that he led a motor bike rally from Udhampur to Kargil to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, through the Kashmir valley in July 2021,” the spokesman added.

Earlier, Lt Gen Lt Gen Y K Joshi lauded the troops for their motivation and selfless service in the toughest terrain and under inclement climatic conditions along the Line of Control.

Lt Gen Joshi along with Srinagar based Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen D P Pandey visited forward areas on LoC and hinterland where they interacted with the soldiers.

Lt Gen Joshi was also briefed by Chinar Corps Commander on the security situation at the Srinagar headquarters of 15 Corps. He also released a book.

Lt Gen YK Joshi #ArmyCdrNC visited HQ #ChinarCorps where he was briefed by #ChinarCorps Cdr on the security situation. A book titled “Abridged version of history of Kashmir” was also released, Chinar Corps of Army said in a tweet.

The visit of the Northern Commander comes at a time when security forces have stepped up operations against the militants in Kashmir’s hinterland. This month 13 militants including a suspected Pakistani infiltrator have been killed in Kashmir in January.

Except for a recent violation in frontier Kupwara district where the Army foiled a Border Action Team (BAT) Action , the Indian and Pakistani Army have been holding the ceasefire since February 2021.