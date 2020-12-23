Army chief visits forward areas along LAC; reviews security, opn preparedness

LEH: Army chief General M M Naravane on Wednesday visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and reviewed security situation, including operational preparedness of the troops.

An Army official said that General Naravane arrived at Leh on a day-long visit to Fire and Fury Corps. “The Army chief was received by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General PGK Menon,” he said.

General Naravane undertook on the spot inspection of the state of habitat of troops on the forward line of defence at Rechin La, which witnessed a face-off between Indian troop and PLA in September. “The Army chief appreciated the efforts made by the formation to make troops comfortable along the LAC,” he said.

The General also undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the LAC. He was briefed by the GOC Fire and Fury Corps and other local commanders on the operational preparedness of the forces. (AGENCIES)