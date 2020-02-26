Army chief reviews security situation, asks troops to remain alert

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Feb 26: Army chief General MM Naravane today reviewed security situation in Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LoC) and asked troops to remain alert for emerging security challenges.

The Army chief arrived here in Kashmir for two day visit yesterday and left for New Delhi today after reviewing security situation along the LoC and in the hinterland. He was accompanied by the Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen YK Joshi and Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon.

The Army chief during his visit, went to forward locations in North Kashmir near the LoC to assess the situation. He was briefed by the local Army Commanders on the situation on the LoC. He was given a detailed briefing about the ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC. He was told that the Pakistani troops for the last over six months have been violating the ceasefire in Kashmir frequently and the Army is giving them befitting reply. He was also given detailed account of losses inflicted on Pakistani troops and militant camps during retaliation by the Army.

The Army chief was given detailed briefing about the infiltration attempts being made from across the LoC. He was given detailed account of the launch pads present near the LoC where militants are ready for infiltration. He was given presentation about the counter infiltration operations that are being conducted and measures in place.

Gen Naravane was briefed about the operational preparedness of troops along the LoC. He was told that the troops are always alert and ready to foil any enemy designs.

The Army chief was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar on the overall situation pertaining along the LoC and the hinterland. He was given detailed briefing about the situation along the LoC and operations being conducted in the hinterland by the security forces.

The Army chief was told that the security situation for last six months has improved and security forces have achieved major successes against the militants in recent months. He was told that only this year there were 12 successful operations carried out against the militants in which 25 militants were shot dead. The security forces have also carried out successful operations against the Over Ground Workers of the militants and arrested around four dozen of them in recent months.

Srinagar based Defence spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, said here that the Chief of Army Staff was briefed by the local Commanders on the situation on the Line of Control, ceasefire violations, our retaliations, counter infiltration operations and operational preparedness being maintained.

“During his interaction with the soldiers on snow clad heights, the Army chief was appreciative of the sharp vigil and alertness along the Line of Control and high morale of the troops. He also exhorted the soldiers to remain alert for any eventuality. He further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively at all times”, the spokesman said.

He said that the Army Chief was earlier briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the overall situation pertaining to the LoC and the hinterland. “The COAS also interacted with senior officials of the administration and security forces. He also met members of the civil society”, he added.

The Army chief’s visit comes days ahead of the change of guard at the 15 Corps in Kashmir. Lt General B S Raju will take over the command of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, relieving Lt General K J S Dhillon. Lt Gen Raju has served as the General Officer Commanding of the South Kashmir-based Victor Force, responsible for the anti-insurgency operations in the area.