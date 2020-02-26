Army chief reviews security along LoC in Kashmir, asks soldiers to remain alert

SRINAGAR: Army chief General MM Naravane, on his maiden visit to Kashmir valley, reviewed security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and asked soldiers to remain alert for any eventuality.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said the Army chief was briefed by the local Commanders on the situation on the Line of Control, cease fire violations, our retaliations, counter infiltration operations and operational preparedness being maintained. (AGENCIES)