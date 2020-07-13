JAMMU: Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Monday visited Jammu to review the overall security scenario of the region.
“The COAS arrived here this morning and he will be reviewing operational preparedness of troops deployed along the border,” defence sources here said.
They said that Gen Naravane will be briefed by the top commanders about the security situation and other preparedness.
Army Chief MM Naravane visits Jammu to review security
JAMMU: Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Monday visited Jammu to review the overall security scenario of the region.
Editorial
Agricultural products with distinctive identity
Electric crematorium non functional, but why?