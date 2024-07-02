Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Calls On President Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, July 2: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Tuesday.

The Army Chief was accompanied by his spouse during his visit to the President.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

General Upendra Dwivedi took over the command of the Indian Army on June 30. The 30th Chief of the Indian Army belongs to the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and was Vice Chief of Army Staff from February this year.

He is the recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and three General Officer Commanding-in-Charge (GOC-in-C) commendation cards.

A resident of Madhya Pradesh, he studied in Sainik School Rewa, and joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) in January 1981. He was commissioned into the 18th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in December 1984, which he later commanded in the Kashmir Valley and the deserts of Rajasthan.

General Dwivedi commanded his battalion in active counter-terrorism operations in the Kashmir Valley and the Rajasthan Desert. He has been the Inspector General Assam Rifles (IGAR-GOC) and Sector Commander of the Assam Rifles in intense counter-terrorist operations and held various other staff command appointments in the North East, where he pioneered the first-ever compendium on Indo-Myanmar border management.

Subsequently, he commanded the Rising Star Corps along the Western Front and the prestigious Northern Army from 2022 to 2024 in an extremely challenging operational environment. During his command, he provided strategic guidance & Operational oversight for the planning and execution of sustained operations along the Northern & Western borders, besides orchestrating the dynamic counter-terrorism operations in J-K. (Agencies)