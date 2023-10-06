Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande visits Command and Staff College-Duluti in Tanzania

Dodoma [Tanzania], Oct 6: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande visited the Command and Staff College-Duluti in Tanzania.

He also met the Indian military training team there and appreciated their role in strengthening the defence ties between the two nations.

“General Manoj Pande COAS visited Command and Staff College CSC, Duluti, Tanzania and interacted with Brigadier General SJ Mnkande, Commandant, CSC,” the Indian Army posted on social media platform, X.

“COAS also met the Indian Military Training Team at Tanzania and appreciated the stellar role played by the team in strengthening bilateral Defence Cooperation and bolstering the India-Tanzania ties,” the Indian Army added.

Notably, COAS Manoj Pande was in Tanzania on an official visit from October 2-5, reinforcing the long-standing defence ties between the two countries.

During his visit, the COAS also called on Major General Wilbert Augustine Ibuge Commandant and the faculty and held discussion on bilateral ties between the two armies.

“#COAS also called on Maj Gen Wilbert Augustine Ibuge, Commandant, #NDC and discussed a wide canvas of defence engagements and bilateral relations between the two Armies,” the post added.

On Tuesday this week, the Army Chief also addressed the faculty at Tanzania’s National Defence College on ‘Current Security Scenario and need for joint efforts through Bilateral Collaborations’.

The bilateral defence relationship between India and Tanzania has been robust and thriving. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation in October 2003 laid a strong foundation. This cooperation was further underscored by the second meeting of the India-Tanzania Joint Defence Cooperation Committee held in Arusha, Tanzania on June 28-29 this year, the Ministry of Defence informed in an official release.

COAS General Manoj Pande, on Monday, met Tanzanian Defence Minister Stregomena Lawerence Tax and Chief of Defence Force General Jacob John Mkunda. The two sides held discussions on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and strengthening bonds of friendship between the armies of India and Tanzania.

General Manoj Pande also laid a wreath at the Commonwealth War Memorial in Dar-es-Salaam and paid obeisance to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the First World War.

Both the Indian and Tanzanian Army offer vacancies for each other in professional military courses. This has helped the personnel from both countries build strong bonds, exchange ideas and share best practices.

The Tanzanian Army has been consistently participating in the UN Peacekeeping training in India over the last five years. Similarly, a Training Team of the Indian Army has been deployed at Command and Staff College, Duluti since the year 2017, the release added. (Agencies)