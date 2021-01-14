Army Chief: 2021 to be celebrated as Golden Victory Year to mark 1971 war

NEW DELHI: Pointing out that the country had faced a number of challenges last year amid battling Corona pandemic, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said that the armed forces bravely stayed at the northern borders.

His apparent and indirect reference was to the still continuing border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh which began in April-May last year. He was speaking at the Armed Forces Veterans Day meet here.

The Army Chief declared that a small memorial would be built at the National War Memorial in Delhi with the soil from the villages of the gallantry awardees of 1971 war and the places where the victory was achieved at that time.

He said that some veterans had expressed disappointment that not much importance was being given to the 50 year of 1971 war. “I would like to say that this entire year will be celebrated as ‘Golden Victory Year’ to mark 1971 war victory. Several events will be organised across the country,” Army Chief said.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria met with the veterans from the Air Force and informed them about the various new initiatives taken by Indian Air Force to address their long-pending grievances.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that all those in uniform and service today “gratefully acknowledge that the multidimensional and credible force that we are today is due to the vision, perseverance and fortitude of our Veterans.”

Speaking on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day, he extended his heartfelt gratitude to all veterans for their service to the nation. (AGENCIES)